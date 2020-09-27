PETERSON - Harold of Rockville and Wantagh NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at the age of 92 from a heart attack. Hal was born in July 1928 to Fred and Evelyn Peterson in Ridgewood NY. A graduate of Hofstra University, Harold enjoyed a successful career at Standard Oil, New York Telephone and NYNEX before retiring in 1990. Hal became a Guest Columnist for the LI Herald in 2010. In 1956, Hal married the love of his life Mary Ellen Stapleton (d. February 2016). They enjoyed a tremendous life to-gether for nearly 60 years. Loving and devoted parents of Steven (Karen), Robert (Jann), Nancy (Steven) Onufrey and Kathleen (Raymond) Moore. They were adored grandparents of eight and recently two great-grandchildren. Reposing at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son Inc. in Bellmore NY for the immediate family due to Covid. Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas RC Church, Bellmore, Monday with interment at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree via OneTreePlanted.org
to pass his legacy forward.