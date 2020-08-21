1/
Harold Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGERS - Harold V. of Wantagh, NY on August 19, 2020. Retired Battalion Chief of FDNY. Beloved husband of Pearl Rogers. Loving father of Harold (Kathy), Michael (Margaret), Catherine, Patricia (Timothy), Eileen, Ann (Dominic), Helen (James), Thomas (Denise), Brian (Allison) and Dennis (Meaghan). Adored grandfather of 24 and special great grandfather of 6. A private viewing will be entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel. Funeral Mass, Monday 10am at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church, Wantagh, NY. Interment to immediately follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in memory of Harold to Make-A-Wish (WISH.org) Foundation or Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF.org). massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Interment
Holy Rood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved