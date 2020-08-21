Harold Rogers

ROGERS - Harold V. of Wantagh, NY on August 19, 2020. Retired Battalion Chief of FDNY. Beloved husband of Pearl Rogers. Loving father of Harold (Kathy), Michael (Margaret), Catherine, Patricia (Timothy), Eileen, Ann (Dominic), Helen (James), Thomas (Denise), Brian (Allison) and Dennis (Meaghan). Adored grandfather of 24 and special great grandfather of 6. A private viewing will be entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel. Funeral Mass, Monday 10am at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church, Wantagh, NY. Interment to immediately follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in memory of Harold to Make-A-Wish (WISH.org
) Foundation or Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF.org
). massapequafuneralhome.com