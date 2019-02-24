|
SALYER-Harold, 89, died Wednesday. Beloved husband of 65 years to Lorraine. Wonderful father to Dianna Lurkens, Alyson Macomb, Eve Miceli, & Beth Huppert. Loving grandfather to 9, & great-grandfather of 5. Predeceased by daughter Susan. Harold was a Korean War veteran, proud brother of the Masonic Temple, and a lifelong Lutheran. "Hal" and his wife Lori were avid boaters and longtime members of Mt. Sinai Yacht Club. He will be remembered for his extreme generosity, his clever wisdom and his intense desire to lend a hand to all he knew. Visiting will be Sunday, Feb. 24 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Rocky Point Funeral Home. Funeral services 10 am Monday, Feb. 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rocky Point. Burial at Washington Memorial Park in Mt. Sinai.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019