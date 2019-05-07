|
SCHWARTZ - Harold C. of East Meadow, NY on May 5, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Therese. Loving father of Gary (Paula), and Gail Sasbon (Martin). Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Matthew, and Andrew, and great-grandfather of Sophia, Kylie, and Dominic. Adored brother of Richard. Proud US Army Korean War Veteran. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10:45 am, St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering https:--giving.mskcc.org or (866) 815-9501. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019