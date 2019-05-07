Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Schwartz

Notice Condolences

Harold Schwartz Notice
SCHWARTZ - Harold C. of East Meadow, NY on May 5, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Therese. Loving father of Gary (Paula), and Gail Sasbon (Martin). Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Matthew, and Andrew, and great-grandfather of Sophia, Kylie, and Dominic. Adored brother of Richard. Proud US Army Korean War Veteran. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10:45 am, St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering https:--giving.mskcc.org or (866) 815-9501. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now