Harold T. McKernan
MCKERNAN - Harold T. Sept 11th Harold T 'Mac McKay' McKernan of New Hyde Park, son of Harold E and Honore McKernan, went home to heaven at the age of 76. He is survived by sister Helen McKernan, sister Annette Eckart and husband Ed, and brother Kevin McKernan and wife Karen. Harold worked 60 years as a respected professional musician, vocalist, and bandleader beginning at the age of 16. While performing many years with The Shirelles, Chuck Berry, and a host of other rock luminaries, he operated his own business and served as head usher at Notre Dame. Visitation: Sept 14th at Weigand Brothers FH, 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Pk, 4-7:30PM. Funeral services: Sept 15th, Notre Dame, 45 Mayfair Rd, NHP 11AM. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge for Peace, PO 789, Wading River, NY 11792



Published in Newsday on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Notre Dame
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
