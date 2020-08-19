1/1
Harold W. Bjerke
1940 - 2020
BJERKE - Harold W., July 16, 1940 - August 11, 2020 Harry is survived by his wife, of 45 years Maureen; his brother, Francis and Eileen Bjerke. His sisters, Marge Cavagnaro; Ingrid and Tony Fanelli; Karen and Jeff Shebbitz. His sisters in law, Diane and Anthony Chiaro; Erin and James Head, and his brother-in-law, Edward and Kathleen Mallon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. David Atanasio Jr. at St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore on August 22, 2020. Memorial gifts in Harry's memory may be made to the Bayard Cutting Arboretum or the Fire Island Lighthouse.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
St. Patrick's RC Church
