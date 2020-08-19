BJERKE - Harold W., July 16, 1940 - August 11, 2020 Harry is survived by his wife, of 45 years Maureen; his brother, Francis and Eileen Bjerke. His sisters, Marge Cavagnaro; Ingrid and Tony Fanelli; Karen and Jeff Shebbitz. His sisters in law, Diane and Anthony Chiaro; Erin and James Head, and his brother-in-law, Edward and Kathleen Mallon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. David Atanasio Jr. at St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore on August 22, 2020. Memorial gifts in Harry's memory may be made to the Bayard Cutting Arboretum or the Fire Island Lighthouse.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store