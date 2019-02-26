Home

Harold W. Messerschmitt Notice
MESSERSCHMITT - Harold W., lifelong resident of Elmont, on February 24, 2019 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Helen. Adored father of Harold(Carol), Susan, and Sharon Murano (William). Cherished Papa to Pam, Tina, and Harold John. Loving great grandfather to his precious Olivia. Proud World War II Combat Veteran, Purple Heart, and Bronze Star Recipient. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm and Thursday 9:30-11:30 am at the O'Brien-Sheipe Funeral Home Inc., 640 Elmont Rd. (corner Dutch B'way) Elmont, NY. Funeral Service Thursday 11:30 am in funeral home. Interment with military honors to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019
