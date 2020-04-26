|
SMITH - Harold W. of Amityville, LI on April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maureen A. Loving father of Roger Smith (Paula), Kevin Smith (Liz), Sandy Reinhart (Gary), Harry Smith (Sandy), Linda Zoder (Bobby), Cheryl de Boer (Paul), Debbie Drucker (Stu), Sue Adamson (Al) and Joyce Smith. Cherished grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Bette Drago. Mr. Smith was the former Assistant Post Master of the Amityville Post Office and a 68 year member and Ex-Captain of the Amityville Fire Department. in honor of his many years of service to the Amityville Fire Department, Ex-Captain Smith will answer his last alarm at the fire house later this week. Interment services will follow in the Amityville Cemetery. The family has suggested memorial contributions in Mr. Smith's memory be made to AFD Cares, c-o Amityville Fire Department, PO Box 725, Amityville, NY 11701 or The North Shore Animal League, 24 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020