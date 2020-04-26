Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold W. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold W. Smith Notice
SMITH - Harold W. of Amityville, LI on April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maureen A. Loving father of Roger Smith (Paula), Kevin Smith (Liz), Sandy Reinhart (Gary), Harry Smith (Sandy), Linda Zoder (Bobby), Cheryl de Boer (Paul), Debbie Drucker (Stu), Sue Adamson (Al) and Joyce Smith. Cherished grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Bette Drago. Mr. Smith was the former Assistant Post Master of the Amityville Post Office and a 68 year member and Ex-Captain of the Amityville Fire Department. in honor of his many years of service to the Amityville Fire Department, Ex-Captain Smith will answer his last alarm at the fire house later this week. Interment services will follow in the Amityville Cemetery. The family has suggested memorial contributions in Mr. Smith's memory be made to AFD Cares, c-o Amityville Fire Department, PO Box 725, Amityville, NY 11701 or The North Shore Animal League, 24 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Powell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -