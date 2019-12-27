|
MINDER - Harriel D. of Smithtown, NY on December 21, 2019 in her 73rd year. Beloved daughter of the late John and Martha (Dorr) Munro. Devoted wife of the late Edward Robert Minder. Loving mother of Edward (Stacie), Jeffrey (Karen), and Donald Minder. Cherished grandmother of Megan, Collin, Mackenzie, Nicole and Edward. Dear sister of Robert Munro, and Nancy Wanamaker. Reposing at Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 8:00 PM. Funeral Monday 11 AM. Interment Hauppauge Rural Cemetery, Hauppauge, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 27, 2019