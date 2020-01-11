|
|
HENRY - Harriet, of Babylon, LI on January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Henry. Devoted mother of Joseph Henry, Eileen (Michael) Robilotto, the late Joan Henry, Jack (Mignon) Henry, and the late Kevin Henry. Cherished grandmother of seven. Dear great-grandmother of nine. Big time Mets and Jets fan. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Burial to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. In lieu of flowers, Harriet's family asks for donations to be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 11, 2020