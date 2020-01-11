Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church,
Babylon, NY
View Map
Harriet Henry Notice
HENRY - Harriet, of Babylon, LI on January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Henry. Devoted mother of Joseph Henry, Eileen (Michael) Robilotto, the late Joan Henry, Jack (Mignon) Henry, and the late Kevin Henry. Cherished grandmother of seven. Dear great-grandmother of nine. Big time Mets and Jets fan. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Burial to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. In lieu of flowers, Harriet's family asks for donations to be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 11, 2020
