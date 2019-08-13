|
MAY- Harriet L. (nee Scheidecker) of Glen Oaks, NY (formerly of Richmond Hill). Dearest wife of the late Otto. Loving mother of Robert (Mary Anne), Marian Duffy (David) and the late Arleen. Devoted grandmother of Bryan (Sheila), Christopher (Sarah) and Gregory (Jennifer). Also survived by eight great grandchildren. Loving sister of Marguerite Lee Canning of Durham , N. C. Reposing at Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, August 15. Funeral mass at 9:45am on Friday, August 16 at Our Lady of the Snows R. C. Church, Floral Park. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019