MUNDY - Harriet B. of Wantagh, NY on May 29, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late James M. Mundy, Sr. Loving mother of James M. Jr. (Clare), Eileen Frank (Arthur), Donna Gerber (John), Kevin (Naomi), and the late Maureen. Cherished grandmother of Kathleen, James III., Michael, Maureen, Sean, and Brian. Proud great grandmother of Steven, Jacqueline, Ryan, Adric and Brandon. Private interment at LI National Cemetery, Pinelawn. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 2, 2020.