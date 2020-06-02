Harriet Mundy
MUNDY - Harriet B. of Wantagh, NY on May 29, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late James M. Mundy, Sr. Loving mother of James M. Jr. (Clare), Eileen Frank (Arthur), Donna Gerber (John), Kevin (Naomi), and the late Maureen. Cherished grandmother of Kathleen, James III., Michael, Maureen, Sean, and Brian. Proud great grandmother of Steven, Jacqueline, Ryan, Adric and Brandon. Private interment at LI National Cemetery, Pinelawn. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
