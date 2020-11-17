CARLEY - Harriet N., on November 16, 2020, of Massapequa. She born March 22, 1932 and was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George. Harriet is survived by her children, June Mellinger (Stephen), George, Wayne (Jane), and Brian. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Survived by her brother, Dennis Nugent and many nieces and nephews. She was pre- deceased by her sisters, Katherine, Jane, and Ruth. Harriet was a member of the Biltmore Beach Club for 61 years as well as the Massapequa Women's Club and the Fort Neck Garden Club. Reposing Wednesday 3-8 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:15 AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, where she was a parishioner since 1958. Interment to follow at Grace Church Cemetery. Donations may be made in Harriet's name to the Massapequa Historical Society, PO Box 211, Massapequa, NY 11758 schmittfuneralhome.com