ORENSTEIN - Harriet Lee (nee Hodesblatt) of Port Washington, formerly of Great Neck at the age of 82 on March 24, 2020 at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Hon. Jules E. (Jed) Orenstein Nassau County Court Judge. Loving mother of Jeffrey of Scottsdale, AZ and Glen of Merrick (Mindy). Doting grandmother to Mikaela and Justin. Daughter of the late Fritzi and Mac Hodesblatt, long time basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson H.S. in Brooklyn. In addition to her immediate family, Harriet enjoyed and took pride in all her family including her nephews, nieces and cousins. Her friendship was appreciated by many. Harriet graduated from Jamaica High School and subsequently attended Brandeis University. She received her MA from Queens College and MSW from Adelphi University. Harriet spent the bulk of her career at Cancer Care of Long Island in Woodbury and ultimately ran the Long Island office. Due to current restrictions, the service and shiva will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Cancer Care or other Cancer organizations.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2020