Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of God Counsel RC Church
Inwood, NY
View Map
Harry Cruse Notice
CRUSE - Harry F., 96; of Far Rockaway, NY on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor. Loving father of James (Amy), JoAnn Kohler (Russ), Nancy Limardo (Rich), Kevin (Tammy) and the late William. Cherished grandfather of Kerry, Jesse and Carly. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Proud WW II Army Veteran and Retired Lieutenant with the NYPD. The family will receive friends Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Avenue Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of God Counsel RC Church in Inwood, NY. Interment in St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 17, 2019
