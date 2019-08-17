|
CRUSE - Harry F., 96; of Far Rockaway, NY on August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor. Loving father of James (Amy), JoAnn Kohler (Russ), Nancy Limardo (Rich), Kevin (Tammy) and the late William. Cherished grandfather of Kerry, Jesse and Carly. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Proud WW II Army Veteran and Retired Lieutenant with the NYPD. The family will receive friends Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Avenue Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of God Counsel RC Church in Inwood, NY. Interment in St. Charles Cemetery.
