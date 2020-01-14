|
DE DORA - Harry, 87, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Huntington, passed December 28, 2019. Retired Detective of Suffolk County Police Dept. for over 23 years. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Charles (Janice) De Dora, Laurina (James) Foster, Kathleen (Craig) Biryla, Susan (Frank) Smith, Michael (Christine) De Dora, and Colleen (Andrew) Whaley. Cherished grandfather of 15. Dear brother of Alexander De Dora and Angela Sipala and the late Philip De Dora. Memorial visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Friday 9:30 am. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020