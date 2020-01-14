Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Hugh's Church
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Dora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry De Dora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry De Dora Notice
DE DORA - Harry, 87, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Huntington, passed December 28, 2019. Retired Detective of Suffolk County Police Dept. for over 23 years. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Charles (Janice) De Dora, Laurina (James) Foster, Kathleen (Craig) Biryla, Susan (Frank) Smith, Michael (Christine) De Dora, and Colleen (Andrew) Whaley. Cherished grandfather of 15. Dear brother of Alexander De Dora and Angela Sipala and the late Philip De Dora. Memorial visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Friday 9:30 am. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now