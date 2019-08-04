|
|
SEIDELL- Harry E. on August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Susan, Kenneth (Eileen) and Karen (Philip). Devoted grandfather of Bobby, Andrew, Pamela, Michael and Mary Caitlin. Much loved great grandfather of Andrew. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Sunday from 7:00-9:30pm and Monday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St Matthew RC Church at 11:45 am on Tuesday. Interment to follow at Calverton National. boyd-caratozzolofuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019