Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:45 AM
St Matthew RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Seidell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Seidell


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Seidell Notice
SEIDELL- Harry E. on August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Susan, Kenneth (Eileen) and Karen (Philip). Devoted grandfather of Bobby, Andrew, Pamela, Michael and Mary Caitlin. Much loved great grandfather of Andrew. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Sunday from 7:00-9:30pm and Monday from 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St Matthew RC Church at 11:45 am on Tuesday. Interment to follow at Calverton National. boyd-caratozzolofuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
Download Now