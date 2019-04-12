Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Andrew Avellino
35-60 158th St
Flushing, NY
Harry J. Brix III Notice
BRIX - Harry J., III of Glen Cove, NY on April 10, 2019. Beloved son of Madeline and the late Harry, Jr. Loving father of Harrison, Samantha and Michael Brix. Cherished grandfather of Zoe Brix. Dear brother of Stephen and Elizabeth Brix. He is also survived by his ex-wife Dorothy. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 am at St. Andrew Avellino, 35-60 158th St., Flushing, NY 11358. Interment Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Contributions may be made to the Queens Center for Progress https://www.queenscp.org/
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
