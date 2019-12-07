Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gertrude's R.C. Church
Harry J. Porteus Notice
PORTEUS - Harry J. on December 5, 2019 of Oyster Bay. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Gerard (Holly), Margaret (Bradley) Kahler, Kevin (Vicky), Stephen, and the late Harry, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Fritz, Julie, Sandra, and Jamie. Great-grandfather of 5. Former Chief of Police of Cove Neck Police Department. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gertrude's R.C. Church Monday at 9:30 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Care Network. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 7, 2019
