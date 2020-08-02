Harry O'Donnell

O'Donnell - Harry Creeden, of West Islip, LI, formerly of Wantagh, LI, on July 8, 2020. Devoted husband of Nancy M. O'Donnell. Proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Colleen, her husband Dave; Maura, her husband Bob and children Brian (Taylor), Erin and their granddaughter Delanie; Tom, his wife Mary and children Caitlin, Patrick (Kaitlin) and John; Meagon, her husband Andy and children Daniel (Jenn), Kelsey (Matt) and Brendan; Danny, his wife Jodi and children Mackenzie, Liam, Shannon and Owen; Kevin, his wife Crissy and children Tess and Molly. Dear brother of Sr. Mary Anne O'Donnell, M.M. and the late Sr. Maureen O'Donnell, O.P. Harry retired from New York Telephone in 1987. Memorial Visitation at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.) on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:00PM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. In lieu of flowers donations in Harry's name may be made to Maryknoll Sisters, 10 Pines- bridge Rd., Ossining, NY 10562 or The Sisters of St. Dominic, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY 11701.







