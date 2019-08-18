|
STUCKEY - Harry Paul Jr. passed peacefully in Summer-field, FL on August 8th, 2019. Harry was born June 1st, 1933 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Harry Paul Stuckey, Sr. and Maxine Bogen. Survived by his wife Mary Jacqueline Stuckey. Survived by his children Linne Stuckey Thompson and Harry Paul Stuckey, III from his first wife Shirley Eberlein Stuckey, and his 3 grandchildren. Harry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956 in occupied Germany. He joined Grumman Aerospace at Bethpage, NY in 1965 working on the Lunar Excursion Module in the early days of the Apollo Space Program and was employed there till 1991. He was a great guy and will be missed.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019