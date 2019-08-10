|
MILNE - Harry R. We mourn the passing of Harry R. Milne, a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather -- his large and loving family the most cherished part of his life. He was born July 12, 1924 and was a life-long Long Island resident. Having started school in a one room school house in Rocky Point, he graduated from the Port Jefferson High School, and later received the MIT Executive Training Diploma. He began work at an early age in the family boating business in Rocky Point. During World War II, he joined Grumman Aerospace, where he rose to the position of Director Transportation Department, serving 48 years. His dear wife of 68 years, Doreatha, passed before him in 2017. He always spoke of her kindness and of his desire to be together again. He was passionate about his family, who survive him, with three children, John, Harry, and Evelyn, eight grandchildren Laurel, David, Carolyn, Tyler, Mackenzie, Chris, Gregory and Catherine and four great grandchildren. His love went deeply to the spouses and his niece and nephew's families. He also had a sister and brother that preceded him in passing. He was a natural competitor, at one point invited to a tryout with the New York Yankees. He mastered golf, and owned masters club championships at his home course, Nissequoque Golf Club. Mr. Milne made friends easily wherever he was or with whomever he was working with. He enjoyed travel in retirement to Europe, golf trips to Ireland, Alaska, and twenty-three winters in Key West. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm at O. B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Funeral Service Saturday, 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019