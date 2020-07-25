RUBENAU - Harry R., on July 21, 2020 of Great Neck, NY. 73 year member of the Great Neck Alert Fire Co. Beloved husband of the late Bertha. Loving father of Greg, Harry, Cindy and the late Glen. Cherished grandfather of Melinda, Andrew, Brittany, Alexa and John. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Man-hasset on Monday from 6-9pm. Firematic service 8pm Monday evening. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:15am St. Mary's Church, Manhasset with interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Great Neck. Donations may be made to the Great Neck Alert Fire Co.







