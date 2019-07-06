|
|
CURTIS - Harry S., 91 of Huntington on July 3rd, 2019. He was a Man for All Seasons. He grew up in Floral Park, NY. Captain in the U.S.M.C., serving in Korea during the Korean War. Professional athlete (N.Y. Giants Baseball Organization). Elected to Metro-Long Island Softball Hall of Fame (fast-pitch catcher). Played football at Hofstra University. Varsity baseball and football Head Coach at Seaford High School. Social studies teacher and Director of Guidance at Seaford. Director of Graduate Admissions at Hofstra University for 10 years following his retirement from Seaford. Beloved husband of 64 years to Anne. Devoted father of David (Mary), Steven, and Kristen (James) Sewell. Cherished grandfather of Cailin, Lucas, Patrick, Sarah, Aidan, and Grace. Visitation on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at M. A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service on Monday 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: The Long Island State Veterans Home at veteranshome.stonybrookmedicine.edu/donate or The Gloria Dei Church Nursery Preschool and/or Special Gifts funds at [email protected]
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019