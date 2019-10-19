Home

MANUEL - Harvey 99, longtime resident of St. James, NY on October 16, 2019. Former Chief Building Inspector of Town of Smithtown. Served during WWII as an Officer in US Navy SeaBees Construction Battalion serving in South Pacific. Loving Husband of Betty and the late Elvira. Cherished Father of Cheryl, the late Thomas and the late Harvey. Adored Grandfather of Jon & Thomas, Great Grandfather of Cera, Marlee, Logan, Sydney & Grant. Loving Great-Great Grandfather to Selene, Evan, Bradley & Wyatt. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road; Route 25, Jericho Turnpike, St. James on Sunday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Services on Monday at 10am. New Village Cong. Church; Lake Grove. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2019
