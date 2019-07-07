|
WHITE - Harvey died June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandy & dear father to Alec and Jesse, daughter-in-law Jane, and Christopher and Vicky. He was Professor Emeritus at Hofstra University where he taught courses in speech language pathology for 43 years. He was Chairman of the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department for 12 years. He was a scholar, academic, and well-loved professor. His legacy lives on in the many students whose lives he touched. He was cherished for his great intellect, kindness, generosity, humor and his love for his family, sailing, and the opera. He will be missed.
Published in Newsday on July 7, 2019