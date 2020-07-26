OMIECINSKI - Hedwig died on March 31, 2020 at the age of 93. "Hedy" enjoyed a happy and healthy life, filled with friends and family who adored her. She was born September 7, 1926, in Hengstfeld, Germany. In 1953, she arrived in the U.S. to marry her husband, Chet, having met in Stuttgart, Germany, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. Hedy and Chet lived on Long Island, NY and are survived by two adult children; Heidi and Curt, three grandchildren; Julie, Kyle, and Jake; and two great grandchildren; Tricia and Reagan. Her loving nature and sense of humor will be missed by many. Family suggest donations in Hedy's memory to ALSAC/St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc.







