HORN - Heidi M. Horn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019. She was born May 25th, 1960 to Daveda Mallin and Sheldon Horn. She worked as a Labor Relations Specialist for CSEA for over 20 years, having assumed the title of Region Director for the past 2 and a half years. Heidi is survived by her 2 daughters, Sheri and Lori, her sister Jolie, brother Bruce, and her mother Daveda. Along with nieces and a nephew. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00pm on Thursday February 21st at the I.J. Morris Funeral Home in Dix Hills.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019