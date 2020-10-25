THROO - Heinz, 90, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away Wed-nesday, October 21, 2020 at a hospice house in Lecanto, FL. He was born in Germany on July 11, 1930. Heinz owned and operated a construction company, and a delicatessen. He moved from Islip to Beverly Hills, FL in 1989. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beverly Hills, FL. Heinz loved gardening, wood working, and cross stitching. He was preceded in death by one son, Ernest Throo (1/9/1951 - 10/17/2020), and one sister Anita Gerdes. Heinz is survived by his loving wife of 70 blessed years, Josephine Throo. Other family members include his children, Fred Throo and his wife Joanne of Hampton Bays, NY, and Mary Lempin and her husband Erich of West Islip, NY; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grand-children. A celebration ofHeinz's life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on a later date. Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.







