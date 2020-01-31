|
|
BRODIE STRAUSS - Helaine, a pioneer in Jewish social work with a passion for social justice, died suddenly Tuesday January 28, 2020 in Middletown, near her daughter's home. She was 91. Helaine was one of the first women appointed to head a Jewish Y when she became the founding leader of the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center in Com-mack. She nurtured the center for 18 years as its executive director, building it from a small office to a 156,000 sq. ft facility the third largest JCC in the country at one time. By the time of her retirement in 1995, according to a Congressional Record submission, she "had vastly changed the landscape of Long Island's Jewish Community." Joel Block, who succeeded Helaine, said that she was doing programs that no one else in the country was doing at the time, delving into topics such as Jewish education and intermarriage. He said "she really believed in the big tent theory" of Judaism that accorded a place to everyone whether they were Orthodox, Conservative or Reform. "She drove everything into existence by her force of will," he said. Helaine was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She received a journalism degree from the University of Georgia and worked for the Southern Israelite for a year. She raised her family in Wantagh, N.Y. where she was active in community affairs and earned a master's degree in social work from Adelphi University. She lived in Manhattan after her retirement, relishing the shows and the lectures the city had to offer. She conducted anti-prejudice workshops and spoke up for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Helaine was predeceased by her husband Alvin, who died in December 1995. She is survived by her children, Mark and his wife Jaye Medalia, Barbara and her husband Jeff Storey, and Michael and his wife Katherine; grandchildren Lily Medalia and Jesse Strauss, Hanna and Rebecca Ingber, Allie and Nicole Strauss; and great grandchildren Alma and Tess Metlitsky and Issac and Aarev Yerasi. She had a tight circles of friends, for example, bringing together the Cohn-Warner and the Strauss families to celebrate 61 years of Jewish holidays. Ruth Warner became a surrogate daughter.Funeral services will be held 10am Friday January 31st at Hellman Memorial Chapel in Spring Valley, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center in Commack.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020