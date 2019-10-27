|
|
ASBELL - Helen A., 85, of Holbrook on October 22, 2019. Predeceased by her late husband Frederick of 66 years. Loving mother of Barbara Jolley, Gary Asbell (Marybeth) and Patricia Biazzo (Robert, Jr.). Beloved grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer, Greg, Krystina, Kelli, Kerri and Craig. Cherished great-grandmother of Bailey, Alyssa and Greg II. A Memorial Visitation will be held at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Rd., Centereach, NY 11720 on Monday from 2-4 pm, and 7-9:30 pm. Prayer Service at 8 pm. Interment of ashes will be held at 10 am on Tuesday at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at for dementia research.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019