SKELOS - Helen B. on October 21, 2019 of Lynbrook. Beloved wife of Nicholas. Devoted mother of Basil and George. Loving daughter of Markela Boulukos; sister of Peter (Tracy) and Valerie Bouris (Greg). Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Loved by Sara Harris. Friends may call Thursday from 3-8 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Avenue, Rockville Centre. Funeral Service Friday, 10 AM at Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery. Family requests donations to the Nursing Student Program in memory of Helen B. Skelos @NYU Winthrop University Hospital Mineola. glynnfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019