Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen B. Walters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen B. Walters Notice
WALTERS - Helen B. 91, on January 1, 2020 of Levittown, NY. Born in NJ, lived in Whitestone & Bayside, NY most of her life. Predeceased by her parents William A. Walters Sr. and Helen Walters. Survived by her Brother William A. Walters Jr. , Lovingly remembered by her three nieces Kathleen Noonan (John), Mary Angst (Arthur ), Eileen Todd (Lee), and several great nieces and nephews. Retired from MetLife after 44+years. Viewing is at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home, Bethpage, NY. on Jan. 4th & 5th, Sat. 2-4:30, 7-9:30 & Sun. 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 Mass will be 11AM at St. Bernard RC Church, Levittown Mon., Jan 6th.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -