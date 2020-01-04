|
WALTERS - Helen B. 91, on January 1, 2020 of Levittown, NY. Born in NJ, lived in Whitestone & Bayside, NY most of her life. Predeceased by her parents William A. Walters Sr. and Helen Walters. Survived by her Brother William A. Walters Jr. , Lovingly remembered by her three nieces Kathleen Noonan (John), Mary Angst (Arthur ), Eileen Todd (Lee), and several great nieces and nephews. Retired from MetLife after 44+years. Viewing is at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home, Bethpage, NY. on Jan. 4th & 5th, Sat. 2-4:30, 7-9:30 & Sun. 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 Mass will be 11AM at St. Bernard RC Church, Levittown Mon., Jan 6th.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020