BLOOD - Helen M., of Massapequa, NY passed away peacefully on the 9th of December. Beloved wife of the late Vincent F. Blood. Loving mother of Theresa, Vincent (Vanessa), Margaret (Bertram) and John (Anne). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, James, JB, Helen, Griffin, Norah, Pearse, Eamonn and great granddaughter Charlotte. Helen was the Valedictorian of her class at St. Jean the Baptiste High School and earned highest honors upon graduation from Hunter College with a teaching degree. She enjoyed a career as a kindergarten teacher before devoting her life to raising her children. Heading back to work after her children were grown, Helen earned a Master's Degree in special education at night, again with highest honors, at The College of New Rochelle while working as a paraprofessional in the New York City public schools. After receiving her degree Helen tirelessly taught and then supervised special education classes in the NYC school system for over 20 years. Helen will be remembered by many as a wonderful teacher and mentor but her greatest vocation was as devoted wife and mother. She was warm and caring, smart, funny and strong but above all else she was a person her family could always count on for unconditional love and support. She will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 9:30am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville, NY with interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019