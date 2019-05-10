Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Pavalow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Pavalow

Notice Condolences Flowers

Helen C. Pavalow Notice
PAVALOW - Helen C. (nee Maiuzzo) of Syosset, NY on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Carolyn (Bob) Lanfear and Bruce (Florence) Pavalow. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Fred), Scott (Michelle), Sean (Elizabeth), Brendan, Maura, Bridget and great-grandmother of Hunter and Sawyer. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visitation Saturday 10: 00AM to 12:00PM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to . LLS.org
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now