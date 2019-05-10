|
PAVALOW - Helen C. (nee Maiuzzo) of Syosset, NY on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Carolyn (Bob) Lanfear and Bruce (Florence) Pavalow. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Fred), Scott (Michelle), Sean (Elizabeth), Brendan, Maura, Bridget and great-grandmother of Hunter and Sawyer. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visitation Saturday 10: 00AM to 12:00PM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to . LLS.org
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019