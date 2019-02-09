Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
Interment
Following Services
Holy Rood Cemetery
Helen Carrigan Notice
CARRIGAN - Helen M. of East Meadow, NY on February 8, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John, Jr. (Susan), Helen, and Dennis (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Kasey, Kevin, Denny, and Matthew. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019
