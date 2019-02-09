|
CARRIGAN - Helen M. of East Meadow, NY on February 8, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John, Jr. (Susan), Helen, and Dennis (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Kasey, Kevin, Denny, and Matthew. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019