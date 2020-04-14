|
CARROLL - Helen B. (nee Courtney), of Bay Shore, NY, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a long-time resident of East Islip and loving mother to Maura (Frank), John (Sheila), and Paul (Lorraine). Proud and cherished grandmother of Caitlin, David, Grace, MaryKate, Samuel and Jeremy. Helen was born and raised in Manhattan and graduated from St. Catharine Academy High School in the Bronx in 1954. She worked for the FBI from 1954-1959. She met her husband John in 1957, married in 1959, and is now reunited with him in heaven. She was a proud Irish Roman Catholic and belonged to St. Mary's R.C. Church in East Islip and was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Division 7, for many years. She was extremely charitable and never met an item on The Home Shopping Network that she didn't like. She was loved and will be missed by many. Services being handled by Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Home in East Islip, NY, with interment at Emmanuel Church cemetery in Great River, NY. Memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at a later date. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020