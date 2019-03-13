|
PSOTTO- Helen D. of Great River on March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander E. Psotto Sr. Loving mother of Eileen Psotto and Alexander E. Psotto, Jr. Adored grandmother of Alexander E. Psotto, III and Erica Psotto. The family will receive friends Thursday between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. 62 Carleton Avenue; East Islip (2 miles south of exit 43-A Southern State Parkway.) Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church East Islip 9:45am Friday. Interment Emmanuel Episcopal Church Cemetery; Great River, Long Island. In lieu of flowers memorial donation in Helens memory may be made to, of Long Island. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019