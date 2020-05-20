Newsday Notices
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Helen Denninger Notice
DENNINGER - Helen V., 92, of Holbrook, NY passed away on May 16, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Petrus and Agnes Bentsen. Devoted wife of the late Joseph V. Denninger. Loving mother of Richard, Dennis and Peter, caring mother-in-law to ToniAnn and Christine. Proud grandmother of 5, cherished great grandmother of 8. Beloved sister of Barbara Haase, the late Walter Bentsen and Eleanor Roberg. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, Holbrook, NY. Due to the coronavirus, a private viewing will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
