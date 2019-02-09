Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Helen Dillinger Notice
DILLINGER - Helen L. (nee: Martiznez) of Rockville Centre, NY on February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Jean (Frank) Magni, Jim (Karen Ann), Michael (late Stacey), Susan (Larry) McCaf-frey, Laura (Jim) O'Reilly, Kathryn (Louie) Franco, Ann (Gerard) McCaffrey, Mary Dillinger, Marion (Al) Rotondo, Helen (Tim) McAuliffe, and Margaret (Chris) Fried. Dear grandmother of sixteen. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave. Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Monday 11 am. Interment private. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019
