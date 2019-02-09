|
DILLINGER - Helen L. (nee: Martiznez) of Rockville Centre, NY on February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Jean (Frank) Magni, Jim (Karen Ann), Michael (late Stacey), Susan (Larry) McCaf-frey, Laura (Jim) O'Reilly, Kathryn (Louie) Franco, Ann (Gerard) McCaffrey, Mary Dillinger, Marion (Al) Rotondo, Helen (Tim) McAuliffe, and Margaret (Chris) Fried. Dear grandmother of sixteen. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave. Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Monday 11 am. Interment private. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019