Helen Dorilio

DORILIO - Helen of South Florida, formally of Deer Park. On June 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of The Late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Pat), Tom (Lizangela), John (Donna), and Jill (Carl) Mastroianni. Cherished grandmother of Tess, Jessica, Nick, Joseph, Gina, Danielle, and Sophia. Services are private. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.manganofh.com. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.