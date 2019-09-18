|
DUFFY - Helen of Port Jefferson on September 15 in her 94th year. Daughter of Melbourne and Mary Lucas, one of their 15 children. Loving wife of 68 years of James J. Duffy Sr. Devoted mother of seven children. Cherished grandmother to their 26 children and beloved great grandmother to their 50 children. In the words of her children, "We are eternally grateful for the many years we had our mother with us and the journey we shared. She lived family; accepting its heartache and embracing its triumphs. Her broken heart never recovered from the loss of her cherished oldest son, Jimmy, and two grandchildren she would never see grow to adulthood. Her greatest joy was the birth of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The sacrifices she made and the pain she endured will never be forgotten. Her commitment and loyalty to family is an inspiration to each, and every one of us. Cherished by friends and family, she will always be remembered for her gentle kindness and empathetic understanding. Her laughter was genuine and infectious. Her adoration of little people inspiring. Surrounded by family, Mom's last years were the happiest of her Iife. She left this world as she wished, surrounded by the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren she adored and for whom she lived her entire life. We are all better people for having loved this very special woman." We welcome you to join us in the celebration of her life at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket. Friends are asked to join the family on Wednesday at 2-4 and 7-9 PM. We welcome any and all stories of what made our mom special to you. A family lead Memorial Service will be conducted on Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 AM at Infant Jesus RC Church. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, New York will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations on our mom's behalf to St. Jude's Children Hospital and Hope House Ministries.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 18, 2019