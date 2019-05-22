|
DURLEWANGER - Helen M. of East Northport on May 21, 2019, 84 years of age. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Laura Hehir and her husband Donald. Cherished grandmother of Shaun Hehir, Britta O'Brien (Kyle) and Olivia Hehir (John Hamilton). Dear sister of Charlotte Susenburger (the late Freddy) & the late Charles Lehmann (Katherine). Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport, burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019