CASEY Helen E. (nee Fedyn), 92, of San Diego, CA, formerly of Massapequa Park and Wake Forest, NC, on March 11, 2020. Daughter of Ukrainian immigrants Josef Fedyn and Rosalie Hrniak, she was born and raised in Queens. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, whom she met at the Mineola skating rink. Cherished mother of JoAnne (Glen) Stanosz, Tom (Laurie), Pat (Jeff Compton), Paul (MaryLou), Kate (John) Sweeney, and Bill (Irene). Adored grandmother of Matthew (Jamey) and MaryLynn Stanosz, Michelle (Mark) Biondolillo, Allison and Erin Casey, Autum and Sassan (Natalie) Estrada, Courtney Casey, Thomas and Tara Sweeney, and Thomas, Brian and Hannah Casey. Great-grandmother of six. Survived by sister Anita (Ed) Salata. Predeceased by her infant daughter Mary and youngest daughter Mary Elizabeth, as well as her sisters Minerva Williams and Virginia Bart. She was strong, independent and beautiful. She will be loved and missed forever. Donations may be made in her memory to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, P.O. Box 64, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020