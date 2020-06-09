Engelhart - Helen J., of Brightwaters, LI, on June 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis Engelhart. Devoted mother of Gloria Iovino, Nancy (Craig) Hecht, Michael (Mary) Engelhart, Steven Engelhart, Janet (William) Beacher and Katrina (Bruce) Bockstruck. Cherished grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of two. Loving aunt of Kara Bockstruck. Dear sister of Carol Storz, Joan, Barbara, Peter (Loretta) and the late Janet. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Helen's family kindly requests that donations in her name be made to www.autismspeaks.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.