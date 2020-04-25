|
EVANS - Helen A. on April 17, 2020, age 83, of Bayville, NY. Beloved wife of Glyn H. Loving mother of Daniel, Dorene, and the late Donna. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Estela), Kristen Roberts (Logan), Blake, Kaitie Schneider, and Kirby Schneider. Proud great grandmother of Kingsley, Valentina, and Hendrix. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In light of the current circumstances the family will be keeping the immediate Funeral Services private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020