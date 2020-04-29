Home

Helen F. Izzo


1926 - 2020
IZZO - Helen F (nee Pellegrini), age 93, passed away from a heart condition in Somerville, NJ. She was born to her nurturing parents Giovanni and Lucia (nee Pellegrino) Pellegrini in Bronx, NY. She was raised in Jackson Heights, Queens attending Public School 148 and Newtown High School. After graduation Mrs. Izzo obtained a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from New York University. Thereafter, she completed her Master of Arts in the same field from Columbia University Teachers College. Mrs. Izzo is survived by her beloved husband Michael Izzo. They were married for 23 years. Helen is predeceased by her adoring siblings, brothers Dr Frank Pellegrini, Dr John Pellegrini, and sisters Mary Benza and Elsie Cicchetti. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Izzo is survived by her beloved husband Michael Izzo. They were married for 23 years. Helen is predeceased by her adoring siblings, brothers Dr Frank Pellegrini, Dr John Pellegrini, and sisters Mary Benza and Elsie Cicchetti. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Helen relocated to Hillsborough, New Jersey in early 1984. In Hillsborough, she met her cantor husband at Mary, Mother of God Latin Rite Church. She became organist there from 1985 through May 2016. Together with her husband, they founded the Children's Choir in 1986. She also taught religious education and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Helen became the first woman member of the now defunct Hillsborough Lions Club. She eventually became Treasurer, as well as President. Helen was an active participant in the Municipal Exercise Program. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hillsborough Funeral Home, Hillsborough, NJ. When the coronavirus pandemic subsides; a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Mary Mother of God Latin Rite Catholic Church at 157 South Triangle Road, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick NJ. Please consider making a memorial donation to the .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020
