Helen Fischer Notice
FISCHER- Helen ,71, ("Bubbe") passed away in her Amity Harbor home on April 12, 2020, with her beloved husband Bruce of 50 years, by her side. Born on January 18, 1949, Helen grew up in Spring Valley, NY. Helen was an extraodinary woman who deeply loved her family. Helen was giving, hard-working, artistic, incredibly intelligent and strong yet humble with a sharp sense of humor. There wasn't anything that she couldn't do - she could make something out of nothing. Helen was beautiful in so many ways - inside and out. She loved being out in the yard, sending gifts, raising puppies. Helen is survived by her beloved husband Bruce, her three children, Jorge (Sizzy), Riesa (Louis) and Ian (Jennie), her grandchildren Alexander, Nattalya, Tattyana, Luke, Andrew and Cohen, and her great-grandchildren Liam and Logan. We love you Bubbe.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
